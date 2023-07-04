Weekend Watch April 7 - 9 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Easter Egg Hunts
- April 6th through April 9th at the San Diego Animal Sanctuary & Form, formerly the Children's Nature Retreat
- The Farm is organizing four egg hunts starting at 11 a.m. each day. 4,000 eggs will be hidden! They will provide the baskets and kids can take home up to 12 eggs per basket.
- Baskets can be purchased on site at $12 a basket
Elmo's Eggstravaganza
- Through April 9th at Sesame Place
- Guests can visit Sesame Place for a hoppin’ good time with rides, a stage show, the Sesame Street Party Parade, and special Easter fun with everyone’s favorite furry friends dressed in their Easter best!
- Take photos with the Easter Bunny, take a spin on your favorite rides, participate in an interactive Easter Egg Scavenger hunt, and shake your bunny tail at the Furry Friends Bunny Hop Dance Party
Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
- Saturday, April 9th at 11 a.m. at Firefly Eatery & Bar on Mission Bay
- Experience an egg-citing Sunday brunch that the whole family will enjoy with marina views, live entertainment, Easter egg hunt for the children, and more!
Fern Street Circus
- April 8th through May 14th at various community parks and rec centers
- The show includes everything from clowns, to acrobats, to jugglers!
- The shows are FREE!
Belmont in Bloom
- Through May 31st at Belmont Park
- This season Belmont will be blooming with color, life and joy through one of a kind photo opportunities and instagrammable moments including towering flowers, tasty treats, and floral inspired cocktails at the boardwalk restaurants.
- Don’t miss the chance to enjoy and support your local art community with live art performances, and community “give back” events!
