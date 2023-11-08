Weekend Watch August 11 - 13 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!
Julian Starfest
- August 11th to August 13th at Menghini Winery in Julian
- Free public star party on Saturday night
- Camping availability for tent and RV campers from August 11 and 12
- Exhibits by major telescope and accessory vendors, food and beverage vendors, and astronomy games and crafts for kids
- Learn more here
Upcycling Workshop at WDNR Museum
- Friday, August 11th
- Bring your thrifted or unworn clothing to give your style a breath of fresh air through alterations and painting at an upcycling workshop! Guests will get to let their creative juices flow during this hands-on workshop
- Alcohol will be available for purchase in the WNDR lounge for guests 21+
- Buy tickets here
HessFest
- August 12th at Imperial Beach Pier Plaza
- An awesome way to close out summer with your friends, enjoy a no-entry-fee cornhole tournament for prizes, food from City Tacos and more, plenty of beverages, and the main event: a concert featuring very talented artists!
- All to raise money and awareness for Oncology and Kids!
- Learn more here
Lemon Festival
- Saturday, August 12th
- Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis!
- This year’s Lemon Festival includes two stages of live music, zesty photo-opps, a lemon cook-off competition, a kids zone for the Lil’ Lemons, delicious food options, arts and crafts vendors and a wine and beer garden!
- Learn more here
Hillcrest CityFest
- Sunday, August 13th along 5th, Robinson, and University
- The annual celebration of community spirit will feature live bands, electric dance music DJs, arts, crafts, and food that attracts over 150,000+ visitors from San Diego and Southern California
- Learn more here