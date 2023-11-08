x
Weekend Watch August 11 - 13 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!

Julian Starfest

  • August 11th to August 13th at Menghini Winery in Julian
  • Free public star party on Saturday night
  • Camping availability for tent and RV campers from August 11 and 12
  • Exhibits by major telescope and accessory vendors, food and beverage vendors, and astronomy games and crafts for kids
  • Learn more here

Upcycling Workshop at WDNR Museum

  • Friday, August 11th
  • Bring your thrifted or unworn clothing to give your style a breath of fresh air through alterations and painting at an upcycling workshop! Guests will get to let their creative juices flow during this hands-on workshop
  • Alcohol will be available for purchase in the WNDR lounge for guests 21+
  • Buy tickets here

HessFest

  • August 12th at Imperial Beach Pier Plaza
  •  An awesome way to close out summer with your friends, enjoy a no-entry-fee cornhole tournament for prizes, food from City Tacos and more, plenty of beverages, and the main event: a concert featuring very talented artists!
  • All to raise money and awareness for Oncology and Kids!
  • Learn more here

Lemon Festival

  • Saturday, August 12th
  • Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue will transform into a lemon-filled oasis!
  • This year’s Lemon Festival includes two stages of live music, zesty photo-opps, a lemon cook-off competition, a kids zone for the Lil’ Lemons, delicious food options, arts and crafts vendors and a wine and beer garden!
  • Learn more here

Hillcrest CityFest

  • Sunday, August 13th along 5th, Robinson, and University
  • The annual celebration of community spirit will feature live bands, electric dance music DJs, arts, crafts, and food that attracts over 150,000+ visitors from San Diego and Southern California  
  • Learn more here

