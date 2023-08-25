Weekend Watch August 25 - 27 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!
Craft Beer Festival
- Starts August 25th at SeaWorld
- Featuring more than 100 craft brews. Sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local California favorites. Plus, savor food items expertly paired to match your preferred brew!
- Included with park admission
- Learn more here
Dancemakers Master Class Series
- August 26th at Light Box Theater in Liberty Station
- Four locally and nationally renowned voices in dance will teach class, free and open to the public!
- While the classes are free, pre-registration is strongly encouraged as classes may fill quickly
Tacos & Tequila Festival
- August 26th at the Del Mar Racetrack
- Featuring specialty tequilas, plus margaritas and cervezas that pair with tasty tacos from the best taco shops in town!
- Buy tickets here
Bike the Bay
- August 27th starting at Embarcadero Marina Park South
- Cruise around San Diego Bay and enjoy your only opportunity to ride across the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge. This non-competitive community bike ride is for riders of all abilities and will take you on a scenic, and primarily flat ride, around the San Diego Bay via the Bayshore Bikeway
- Sign up here