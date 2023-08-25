x
Weekend

Weekend Watch August 25 - 27 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!

Craft Beer Festival

  • Starts August 25th at SeaWorld
  • Featuring more than 100 craft brews. Sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local California favorites. Plus, savor food items expertly paired to match your preferred brew!
  • Included with park admission
  • Learn more here

Dancemakers Master Class Series

  • August 26th at Light Box Theater in Liberty Station
  • Four locally and nationally renowned voices in dance will teach class, free and open to the public!
  • While the classes are free, pre-registration is strongly encouraged as classes may fill quickly

Tacos & Tequila Festival

  • August 26th at the Del Mar Racetrack
  • Featuring specialty tequilas, plus margaritas and cervezas that pair with tasty tacos from the best taco shops in town!
  • Buy tickets here

Bike the Bay

  • August 27th starting at Embarcadero Marina Park South
  • Cruise around San Diego Bay and enjoy your only opportunity to ride across the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge. This non-competitive community bike ride is for riders of all abilities and will take you on a scenic, and primarily flat ride, around the San Diego Bay via the Bayshore Bikeway
  • Sign up here

