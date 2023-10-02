Weekend Watch February 10 - 12 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Cupids and Canine Adoption Event
- Saturday, February 11th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center
- Come find the love of your life at one of the largest adoption events in the Country
- Hundreds of adoptable animals from dozens of rescue agencies and animal Shelters....all in one place!
Home of Guiding Hands North Park Pub Crawl
- Saturday, February 11th
- Starts at North Park Beer Co. at 1 p.m.
- The HGH North Park Pub Crawl is a great way to meet friends for an afternoon of craft beer, food, and fun, all while raising money for more than 4,200 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities
- Tickets cost $60 per person
Black Comix Day
- Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th at the World Beat Center
- Black Artists in the comic book industry have been around for decades. They have contributed to the creations of some of the most famous characters in the world. Black Comix Day has a special focus on Black Owned Creations such as Power Knights, Is'Nana The Were-Spider, Menthu, Agent Wild and more! This event is designed to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit in communities of color to forge their own futures
The Kook Run
- Sunday, February 12th
- Kick off Super Bowl Sunday with a costume-contest run on the 101
- After the run, enjoy The Kook Run's post-race finish line festival, which will feature live music, beer garden, breakfast tacos, local venders, and games and activities
- Register and learn more here
Mardi Gras at Sea World
- Every weekend through February 26th
- This New Orleans-style carnival event comes complete with live music, colorful costumes, and Mardi Gras-infused Creole and Cajun food favorites like hearty jambalaya, those ever-popular beignets, and much more
- Included with park admission