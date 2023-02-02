Weekend Watch February 17 - 19 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Carnival of the Animals
- Saturday, February 18th at The Rady Shell, performed by the San Diego Symphony
- You’ll want to swim like a swan, cluck like a hen, and strut like a lion after experiencing this wild menagerie of music! This concert connects you with the furry creatures that inspired some of your favorite composers. Come discover what animals will guide your next musical adventure!
- Buy tickets here
Hello Kitty Café Truck
- Saturday, February 18th from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at The Shoppes at the Carlsbad Mall
- Find them near the Regal Cinema & Luna Grill, while supplies last!
- Find more information here
Paint Your Pet Fundraiser
- Sunday, February 19th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Second Chance Beer in North Park... in collaboration with Lovejoy Creations
- 15% is donated to Second Chance Rescue
- Buy tickets here
Art & Wellness Winter Baazar
- Sunday, February 19th at the Oya Gallery and Boutique
- Free entry from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The event features San Diego artist, author, and poet Winston Shaw
- Philips-Pea will be live painting throughout the Black History Month event with exhibits, performances, and refreshments
- Find more information here
Sony World Photography Awards
- Through April 16th at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park
- The exhibition together compelling stories from around the globe, the work you see here pushes the boundaries of creativity and shows the depth and versatility of the medium
- MOPA is the first venue in the United States to exhibit this work
- Find more information on their website