Weekend Watch February 24 - 26 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Oceanside International Film Festival
- Tuesday, February 21st through Saturday, February 25th at The Brooks Theater
- OIFF strives to highlight the importance of storytelling and points of view of diverse cultures from around the world
- Look at the film schedule and buy tickets here
Cookies on Tap
- Friday, February 24th through March 5h at all Mike Hess Brewing locations
- Craft beers paired with Girl Scout Cookies
- Supporting Operation Thin Mint, which donates Girl Scout Cookies to deployed troops serving around the world
- Find more info here
Cat Camp
- Saturday, February 25th and Sunday, February 26th at the Julep Venue
- Cat Camp is here to amplify and share stories of individuals who do great things in the name of cats. Whether you’re interested in improving the life of your own cats, create content and share animal stories, or help community cats, we are going to discover the many ways that individuals can make a real impact
- Find more info and buy tickets on their website
Soul Sunday
- Sunday, February 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Quartyard
- Soul Sunday is an intimate concert event thoughtfully curated on a Sunday of every month to showcase local neo-soul, funk, jazz, artists
- Learn more and buy tickets here