Weekend Watch February 3 - 5 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
- Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petco Park
- This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever with scheduled appearances by Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr.
- Enjoy photo and autograph sessions, the Padres Foundation Garage Sale, on-field activities, and behind-the-scenes tours
- Reserve tickets online
40th Annual Chinese New Year Fair
- Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 at the corner of J Street and Third Avenue in Downtown
- Watch traditional lion dances, a lantern parade... and check out a variety of food vendors
- Find more information here
Tu B'Shvat Food Forest Festival
- Sunday, February 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm
- Tu B’Shvat is the Jewish New Year of the Trees which reminds us of our responsibility to care for them and the natural world
- Take part in hands on nature activities, enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, have fun in the kid's zone, and more...
San Diego Museum Month
San Diego Zoo Safari Park
- All February long, people 65 and older will get free admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
- Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook
- More info here