Weekend Watch February 3 - 5 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

Padres FanFest

  • Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petco Park
  • This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever with scheduled appearances by Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr.
  • Enjoy photo and autograph sessions, the Padres Foundation Garage Sale, on-field activities, and behind-the-scenes tours 
  • Reserve tickets online

40th Annual Chinese New Year Fair

  • Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 at the corner of J Street and Third Avenue in Downtown
  • Watch traditional lion dances, a lantern parade... and check out a variety of food vendors 
  • Find more information here

Tu B'Shvat Food Forest Festival

  • Sunday, February 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm
  • Tu B’Shvat is the Jewish New Year of the Trees which reminds us of our responsibility to care for them and the natural world
  • Take part in hands on nature activities, enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, have fun in the kid's zone, and more...

San Diego Museum Month

  • All February long enjoy 50% off admission to more than 60 San Diego County museums, historic sites, gardens, zoo/aquariums and more
  • Pick up your pass right now at more than 80 San Diego public libraries, or download a pass online
  • Go to their website for a full list of participating museums 

San Diego Zoo Safari Park

  • All February long, people 65 and older will get free admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
  • Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook
  • More info here

