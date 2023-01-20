x
Weekend Watch January 20 - 22 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures

  • Thursday, January 19th through Sunday, January 20th     
  • Pechanga Arena
  • Hit the road with Mickey Mouse, and his pals as guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations
  • Tickets can be purchased online

Rack-o-Rama

  • Friday, January 20th through Sunday, January 22nd
  • Presented by Sea Hive Station at Liberty Station
  • Racks of vintage clothing from every decade... Most items are under $20!
  • Find more info here or on their social media

Monster Energy Supercross

  • Saturday, January 21st, at Snapdragon Stadium
  • The event will  bring the high-flying, heart-pounding excitement of this racing spectacle to San Diego
  • Adding to the hype of this exciting debut at Snapdragon Stadium are a pair of San Diego area natives... including El Cajon’s Christian Craig and Alpine’s Dilan Schwartz!
  • Learn more here

San Diego Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Festival

  • Saturday, January 21st, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The event will begin with a parade starting from Valencia Park Elementary School heading east on Skyline Drive, and finishes at the festival located at MLK Park
  • Enjoy live entertainment, vendors, recourse booths, kid zones, face painting, and more
  • Find more info here

Chinese New Year's Festival

  • Saturday, January 21st, and Sunday, January 22nd, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Presented by the House of China in Balboa Park
  • Enjoy lion dances, cultural performances, Chinese food, crafts, and calligraphy... and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
  • Find more info here

