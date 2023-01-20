Weekend Watch January 20 - 22 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures
- Thursday, January 19th through Sunday, January 20th
- Pechanga Arena
- Hit the road with Mickey Mouse, and his pals as guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations
- Tickets can be purchased online
Rack-o-Rama
- Friday, January 20th through Sunday, January 22nd
- Presented by Sea Hive Station at Liberty Station
- Racks of vintage clothing from every decade... Most items are under $20!
- Find more info here or on their social media
Monster Energy Supercross
- Saturday, January 21st, at Snapdragon Stadium
- The event will bring the high-flying, heart-pounding excitement of this racing spectacle to San Diego
- Adding to the hype of this exciting debut at Snapdragon Stadium are a pair of San Diego area natives... including El Cajon’s Christian Craig and Alpine’s Dilan Schwartz!
- Learn more here
San Diego Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Festival
- Saturday, January 21st, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The event will begin with a parade starting from Valencia Park Elementary School heading east on Skyline Drive, and finishes at the festival located at MLK Park
- Enjoy live entertainment, vendors, recourse booths, kid zones, face painting, and more
- Find more info here
Chinese New Year's Festival
- Saturday, January 21st, and Sunday, January 22nd, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Presented by the House of China in Balboa Park
- Enjoy lion dances, cultural performances, Chinese food, crafts, and calligraphy... and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
- Find more info here