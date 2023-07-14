Weekend Watch July 14 - 16 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!
Oceanside Plein Air Festival
- July 15th through July 22nd with the Oceanside Museum of Art
- Everyone is invited to share curiosity, wonder, and joy as they watch scenes of the ocean and beaches, landscapes, and cityscapes of Oceanside come to life on canvas and paper by artists of all levels!
- Many of the events are free, check out a schedule here
Over the Line Tournament
- July 15th through 16th and July 22nd through 23rd on Fiesta Island
- Over 1,000 teams will hit the sand with their bats, balls and most creative team names to kick-off the San Diego tradition.
- Play commences each day at 7 a.m. and ends sometime between 6 p.m. and sunset
- Learn more here
San Diego Pride Parade
- July 15th at 10 a.m.
- Cheer on colorful floats & parade participants as we celebrate and honor the LGBTQ community at the San Diego Pride Parade in Hillcrest
- The parade begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Ave. and Normal St.
- Learn more here
San Diego Pride Festival
- July 15th and 16th at Marston Point in Balboa Park
- The Pride Festival is San Diego’s largest 2-day event highlighting the best in LGBTQ entertainment, interactive exhibits, cultural presentations, and community resources
- Learn more here
The Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
- July 16th at Encinitas Community Park
- This free event features numerous dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, an obstacle/agility course, dog contests, and live music!
- Find more information here