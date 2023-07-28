Weekend Watch July 28 - 30 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!
Del Mar Racing Season
- Runs through September
- Be part of the magic and nostalgia of this long-time horse race tradition
- Learn more and buy tickets here
SummerFest
- Kicks off July 28th at the Conrad
- Hosted by the La Jolla Music Society
- SummerFest brings the best of classical and chamber concerts and artists from around the world as well as two nights of jazz, an American roots-blues-folk evening, and a new, social justice-focused reimagining of Carnival of the Animals that includes dance and spoken word
- Learn more and buy tickets here
Sip of Julian
- Saturday, July 29th
- The Sip features many of Julian’s alcoholic beverage purveyors -- including growers and producers of wine, craft beer, craft cocktails, and delicious hard cider, offering up a sampling of their delicious hand-crafted specialties
- Learn more here
Ramona Country Fair
- July 28th through July 30th
- Featuring cornhole, amusement rides, carnival games, off-road shows and more!
- Learn more here
Marine Band San Diego
- Saturday, July 29th in Little Italy at the Piazza della Famiglia
- Come out for an afternoon of amazing live music by the 40-piece Marine Band, the Party Band and the Jazz Band
- Learn more here