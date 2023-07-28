x
Weekend

Weekend Watch July 28 - 30 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!

Del Mar Racing Season

  • Runs through September 
  • Be part of the magic and nostalgia of this long-time horse race tradition
  • Learn more and buy tickets here

SummerFest

  • Kicks off July 28th at the Conrad
  • Hosted by the La Jolla Music Society
  • SummerFest brings the best of classical and chamber concerts and artists from around the world as well as two nights of jazz, an American roots-blues-folk evening, and a new, social justice-focused reimagining of Carnival of the Animals that includes dance and spoken word
  • Learn more and buy tickets here

Sip of Julian

  • Saturday, July 29th
  • The Sip features many of Julian’s alcoholic beverage purveyors -- including growers and producers of wine, craft beer, craft cocktails, and delicious hard cider, offering up a sampling of their delicious hand-crafted specialties
  • Learn more here

Ramona Country Fair

  • July 28th through July 30th
  • Featuring cornhole, amusement rides, carnival games, off-road shows and more!
  • Learn more here

Marine Band San Diego

  • Saturday, July 29th in Little Italy at the Piazza della Famiglia
  • Come out for an afternoon of amazing live music by the 40-piece Marine Band, the Party Band and the Jazz Band
  • Learn more here

