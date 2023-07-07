x
Weekend Watch July 7 - 9 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!

San Diego Bayfest

  • Saturday, July 8th at Waterfront Park
  • San Diego Bayfest is a music festival that celebrates San Diego’s beach culture and lifestyle
  • For a look at the full lineup and to buy tickets go here

San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit

  • Saturday, July 8th at Snapdragon Stadium
  • Cheer on Wave FC as they competes to bring the title home to SD!
  • Buy tickets here

San Diego Black Pride

  • July 6th through July 9th
  • Events include a Mini ball, Rich's Takeover, and a Pool House Party
  • To learn more about the events or the San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition go here

PAWmicon

  • Sunday, July 9th at AleSmith Brewing Company
  • Hosted by the Helen Woodward Animal Center 
  • This family-friendly event encourages attendees to grab their canine sidekick and celebrate with themed photo experiences, music, activities, Comic and Pop Culture Trivia, opportunity drawings, a BARKetplace & Artist Showcase, and more! The highlight of the event is the all-important PAWSplay Contest for superheroes and their heroic dogs
  • Reserve your FREE spot here

Arts District Summer Music Series

  • Happening the second Sunday in July and August at Liberty Station
  • Everyone is invited to wander and explore the Arts District and enjoy FREE outdoor musical performances on the North Promenade
  • Sunday, July 9th: Enjoy Sabrosas Latin Orchestra San Diego’s first and only all-female salsa band!
  • Sunday, August 13th: Kimmi Bitter and The Westside Twang are bringing old-school country with a cosmic west coast twist!
  • Learn more here

