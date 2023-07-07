Weekend Watch July 7 - 9 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!
San Diego Bayfest
- Saturday, July 8th at Waterfront Park
- San Diego Bayfest is a music festival that celebrates San Diego’s beach culture and lifestyle
- For a look at the full lineup and to buy tickets go here
San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
- Saturday, July 8th at Snapdragon Stadium
- Cheer on Wave FC as they competes to bring the title home to SD!
- Buy tickets here
San Diego Black Pride
- July 6th through July 9th
- Events include a Mini ball, Rich's Takeover, and a Pool House Party
- To learn more about the events or the San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition go here
PAWmicon
- Sunday, July 9th at AleSmith Brewing Company
- Hosted by the Helen Woodward Animal Center
- This family-friendly event encourages attendees to grab their canine sidekick and celebrate with themed photo experiences, music, activities, Comic and Pop Culture Trivia, opportunity drawings, a BARKetplace & Artist Showcase, and more! The highlight of the event is the all-important PAWSplay Contest for superheroes and their heroic dogs
- Reserve your FREE spot here
Arts District Summer Music Series
- Happening the second Sunday in July and August at Liberty Station
- Everyone is invited to wander and explore the Arts District and enjoy FREE outdoor musical performances on the North Promenade
- Sunday, July 9th: Enjoy Sabrosas Latin Orchestra San Diego’s first and only all-female salsa band!
- Sunday, August 13th: Kimmi Bitter and The Westside Twang are bringing old-school country with a cosmic west coast twist!
- Learn more here