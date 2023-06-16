x
Weekend Watch June 16 - 18 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!

San Diego County Fair

  • Through July 4th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds
  • The theme of this year’s fair is “Get Out There” and a new exhibit features all the outdoor activities that San Diego County has to offer!
  • Check it out here

Rooftop Cinema Club

  • With Summer just around the corner and schools nearly out of session, Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt is ready to turn up the temperature in San Diego with a lineup that brings the heat
  •  Featured films on the docket include Independence Day, The Hunger Games, Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick
  • Learn more here

Nighttime Zoo

  • Through September 4th at the San Diego Zoo
  • Stay late and enjoy more fun during Nighttime Zoo—when the Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.! Nighttime Zoo activities and entertainment begin at 4 p.m. daily
  • Learn more here

USA Surfing Championships Oceanside

  • June 13th through June 17th
  • Check out the schedule and full list of events here

Father's Day Car Show

  • Sunday, June 18th at Belmont Park
  • Celebrate Dad this Father’s Day at the beach with over 100 classic cars on display, including muscle cars, vintage vehicles, custom-made classic racing cars, and more! 
  • Enjoy a live DJ, tons of rides and attractions for the whole family, beer on tap out of a classic Tap Truck; plus, raffles with giveaways

