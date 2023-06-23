x
Weekend Watch June 23 - 25 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!

Padres vs. Nationals

  • June 23rd through June 25th at Petco Park
  • Games include a Mexican Heritage Celebration, Harry Potter Night and Jewish Community Day
  • Buy tickets here

OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off

  • Saturday, June 24th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Entry to the Street Fair is always free! The Chili Competition featured tastings from amateur entrants competing for the titles of Hottest Chili, Judges' Award, and Grand Prize: People's Choice Award
  • Learn more here

Summer Fun on the 101

  • Saturday, June 24th at Leucadia Roadside Park
  • There will be a Craft Beer Garden for Attendees 21+. 
  • The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands will perform
  • Learn more here

San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival

  • Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th at The Rady Shell
  • This annual event combines the sounds of smooth jazz, a variety of delicious cuisine, and an amazing atmosphere that creates an unparalleled experience
  • Buy tickets here

Taste of Adams Avenue

  • Sunday, June 25th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The event features 40 restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, pubs, wine bars, breweries, and unique eateries
  • Buy tickets here

