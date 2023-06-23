Weekend Watch June 23 - 25 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!
Padres vs. Nationals
- June 23rd through June 25th at Petco Park
- Games include a Mexican Heritage Celebration, Harry Potter Night and Jewish Community Day
OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off
- Saturday, June 24th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Entry to the Street Fair is always free! The Chili Competition featured tastings from amateur entrants competing for the titles of Hottest Chili, Judges' Award, and Grand Prize: People's Choice Award
Summer Fun on the 101
- Saturday, June 24th at Leucadia Roadside Park
- There will be a Craft Beer Garden for Attendees 21+.
- The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands will perform
San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival
- Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th at The Rady Shell
- This annual event combines the sounds of smooth jazz, a variety of delicious cuisine, and an amazing atmosphere that creates an unparalleled experience
Taste of Adams Avenue
- Sunday, June 25th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The event features 40 restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, pubs, wine bars, breweries, and unique eateries
