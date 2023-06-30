Weekend Watch June 30 - July 2 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!
Movies in the Park
- Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars
- Happening through October at various parks around San Diego
- For more information and a full lineup of films, click here
Summer Spectacular
- Through October in SeaWorld
- See new shows like SeaWorld's Summer Splashtacular Parade and Pirates Ahoy! The Battle for Mermaid Cove water stunt spectacular. Have fun learning about saving animals with the new Feathers, Scales & Rescue Tales show, Arthur C. Turtle’s Rescue Ready Training Camp, and more!
- Learn more here
Spreckels Organ Society
- Free concerts every Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Concerts are all year round, rain or shine, and include a variety of music
- Learn more here
San Diego County Fair
- Through July 4th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds
- The theme of this year’s fair is “Get Out There” and a new exhibit features all the outdoor activities that San Diego County has to offer!
- Check it out here