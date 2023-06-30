x
Weekend

Weekend Watch June 30 - July 2 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend!

Movies in the Park

  • Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars
  • Happening through October at various parks around San Diego
  • For more information and a full lineup of films, click here

Summer Spectacular

  • Through October in SeaWorld
  • See new shows like SeaWorld's Summer Splashtacular Parade and Pirates Ahoy! The Battle for Mermaid Cove water stunt spectacular. Have fun learning about saving animals with the new Feathers, Scales & Rescue Tales show, Arthur C. Turtle’s Rescue Ready Training Camp, and more!
  • Learn more here

Spreckels Organ Society

  • Free concerts every Sunday at 2 p.m.
  • Concerts are all year round, rain or shine, and include a variety of music
  • Learn more here

San Diego County Fair

  • Through July 4th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds
  • The theme of this year’s fair is “Get Out There” and a new exhibit features all the outdoor activities that San Diego County has to offer!
  • Check it out here

