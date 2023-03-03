Weekend Watch March 3 - 5 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Eagles: Hotel California
- Friday, March 3rd at Pechanga Arena
- The concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live accompanied by an orchestra and choir and a full set of their greatest hits.
- Buy tickets here
Mini Maker's Market
- Saturday, March 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Invita Café Carlsbad location
- Browse through a variety of small business vendors and find the perfect gift to give a loved one or treat yourself! Enjoy a delicious latte from Invita while shopping!
- Learn more here
San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering
- Saturday, March 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Petco Park
- Enjoy a full day of STEAM fun provided by hundreds of San Diego area businesses, schools, libraries, and museums
- Two main stages will offer a variety of performances. From math raps sung by The Music Notes to a Rainforest Rescue from the Zovargo Animal Show, there is STEAM fun for everyone!
- Admission is free for all and open to the public
- Find more info here
Cardiff Farmers Market
- Every Saturday at Mira Costa College San Elijo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Shop from an array of related food products and prepared food vendors, along with a curated group of Craft vendors. Everyone will be local. Everything will be fresh!
- Find more info here
Sounds and Sips
- Saturday, March 4th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The event will feature music along with sips from Harland and wine and beer for purchase
- Arrive early for the best seats!
- The event is free!