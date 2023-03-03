x
Weekend

Weekend Watch March 3 - 5 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

Eagles: Hotel California

  • Friday, March 3rd at Pechanga Arena
  • The concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live accompanied by an orchestra and choir and a full set of their greatest hits.
  • Buy tickets here

Mini Maker's Market

  • Saturday, March 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Invita Café Carlsbad location
  • Browse through a variety of small business vendors and find the perfect gift to give a loved one or treat yourself!  Enjoy a delicious latte from Invita while shopping!
  • Learn more here

San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering

  • Saturday, March 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Petco Park
  • Enjoy a full day of STEAM fun provided by hundreds of San Diego area businesses, schools, libraries, and museums
  • Two main stages will offer a variety of performances. From math raps sung by The Music Notes to a Rainforest Rescue from the Zovargo Animal Show, there is STEAM fun for everyone!
  • Admission is free for all and open to the public
  • Find more info here

Cardiff Farmers Market

  • Every Saturday at Mira Costa College San Elijo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Shop from an array of related food products and prepared food vendors, along with a curated group of Craft vendors. Everyone will be local. Everything will be fresh!
  • Find more info here

Sounds and Sips

  • Saturday, March 4th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The event will feature music along with sips from Harland and wine and beer for purchase
  • Arrive early for the best seats!
  • The event is free!

