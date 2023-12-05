x
Weekend Watch May 12 - 14 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

Gator by the Bay

  • May 11th through May 14th at Spanish Landing Park
  • If you feel like celebrating Mardi Gras in May without a flight to New Orleans, check out this four-day music and food festival!
  • Explore the lineup and buy tickets here

Beer Fest and OTL Tournament

  • May 13th at Mariners Point
  • This 7th annual event is a kick off to summer Over the Line tournament which will also be hosting some of San Diego’s finest Craft Breweries and Food Trucks
  • Check out the participating vendors and register for the tournament here

Pow Wow

  • May 13th and May 14th at Balboa Park
  • The Pow Wow is a celebration and showcase of Native American culture and traditions. 
  • Native singers, drummers, and dancers in their beautiful regalia from throughout the Southwest will gather in Balboa Park to practice their traditions
  • Find more details here

Makers Arcade Spring Fair

  • May 13th and May 14th at Broadway Pier
  • The popular annual shopping event will host over 110 local makers for a seasonal shopping experience with photo displays, gourmet food, live music, cocktails, workshops and much more!
  • The festivities include live music on both days. The lineup includes DJ Al Page, Amm, Puerto, DEVV LOV, and DALL & The Table Arts Society
  • Learn more here

Mother's Day Brunch

  • May 14th at the Hotel Del
  • Make your mom's day spectacular with an elegant brunch in the beautiful Southpointe Ballroom. 
  • Enjoy a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine, carving stations, and a spectacular dessert bar!
  • Make reservations here

