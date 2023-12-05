Weekend Watch May 12 - 14 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Gator by the Bay
- May 11th through May 14th at Spanish Landing Park
- If you feel like celebrating Mardi Gras in May without a flight to New Orleans, check out this four-day music and food festival!
- Explore the lineup and buy tickets here
Beer Fest and OTL Tournament
- May 13th at Mariners Point
- This 7th annual event is a kick off to summer Over the Line tournament which will also be hosting some of San Diego’s finest Craft Breweries and Food Trucks
- Check out the participating vendors and register for the tournament here
Pow Wow
- May 13th and May 14th at Balboa Park
- The Pow Wow is a celebration and showcase of Native American culture and traditions.
- Native singers, drummers, and dancers in their beautiful regalia from throughout the Southwest will gather in Balboa Park to practice their traditions
- Find more details here
Makers Arcade Spring Fair
- May 13th and May 14th at Broadway Pier
- The popular annual shopping event will host over 110 local makers for a seasonal shopping experience with photo displays, gourmet food, live music, cocktails, workshops and much more!
- The festivities include live music on both days. The lineup includes DJ Al Page, Amm, Puerto, DEVV LOV, and DALL & The Table Arts Society
- Learn more here
Mother's Day Brunch
- May 14th at the Hotel Del
- Make your mom's day spectacular with an elegant brunch in the beautiful Southpointe Ballroom.
- Enjoy a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine, carving stations, and a spectacular dessert bar!
- Make reservations here