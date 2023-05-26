x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weekend

Weekend Watch May 26 - 28 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

More Videos

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

Kuumba Fest

  • May 25th through May 28th in San Diego's Black Arts and Culture District
  • The longest running celebration of black youth, family, community development, health, art, culture, and heritage
  • Learn more here

Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival

  • May 27th at the Riverview Parkway and Town Center Parkway
  • The event features live music and entertainment, food and craft vendor booths, carnival rides and more! This is a free, public event.
  • Learn more here

North Park Music Fest

  • May 27th and May 28th 
  • North Park Mini Park and surrounding streets will be transformed into a music venue, art gallery, and food festival all rolled into one. So call your friends, bring your kids, and come listen to some of Southern California’s raddest bands!
  • Buy tickets and see the lineup here

Vista Strawberry Festival

  • May 28th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Enjoy a family fun day and enjoy the ‘Celebration of the Berry’ as  hundreds of vendors, great food, fun activities and more come to Historic Downtown Vista
  • Learn more about the activities offered and sign up for the 5K here

International Fringe Festival

  • Though May 28th
  • During the festival, artists from across the United States and around the world participate alongside homegrown talent, in art forms spanning from theatre, buskers/street performers, cabaret, comedy, circus, dance, film, poetry, spoken word, puppetry, music, visual art, design & open to any other type of arts-y-ness not listed
  • Learn more here

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out