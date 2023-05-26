Weekend Watch May 26 - 28 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Kuumba Fest
- May 25th through May 28th in San Diego's Black Arts and Culture District
- The longest running celebration of black youth, family, community development, health, art, culture, and heritage
Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival
- May 27th at the Riverview Parkway and Town Center Parkway
- The event features live music and entertainment, food and craft vendor booths, carnival rides and more! This is a free, public event.
North Park Music Fest
- May 27th and May 28th
- North Park Mini Park and surrounding streets will be transformed into a music venue, art gallery, and food festival all rolled into one. So call your friends, bring your kids, and come listen to some of Southern California’s raddest bands!
Vista Strawberry Festival
- May 28th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Enjoy a family fun day and enjoy the ‘Celebration of the Berry’ as hundreds of vendors, great food, fun activities and more come to Historic Downtown Vista
International Fringe Festival
- Though May 28th
- During the festival, artists from across the United States and around the world participate alongside homegrown talent, in art forms spanning from theatre, buskers/street performers, cabaret, comedy, circus, dance, film, poetry, spoken word, puppetry, music, visual art, design & open to any other type of arts-y-ness not listed
