Weekend Watch October 6 - 8 | Things to do in San Diego

Kids Free San Diego
- All October long, kids eat, stay, and play for free, while parents enjoy great deals and big-time savings on attractions, museums, meals and more!
- See a full list of participating attractions here
Ocean Beach Oktoberfest
- October 6th and October 7th in Ocean Beach
- In the 21+ beer garden, you can enjoy a classic German brew or local beer, wine & spirits. There will be live music by local and nationally touring artists, contests, giveaways, food and more!
- Enjoy 2 for 1 beers on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.
- Learn more here
Taste of North Park
- October 7th
- Get ready to savor the diverse culinary offerings of North Park’s finest restaurants! With over 30 participating restaurants, each offering a unique and tantalizing taste, attendees can experience a wide array of culinary creations that highlight the essence of the community’s thriving foodie scene!
- Three check-in locations: Louisana Purchase, Haven and the North Park Mini Park
- Buy tickets here
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival
- October 7th and 8th on Girard Avenue
- Featuring more than 160 artists from across the U.S. and Mexico
- The wine and beer garden highlights over 35 international wineries, local craft breweries, and craft distilleries!
- The event is free to attend, and all profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools
- Learn more here
Taste of Rancho Santa Fe
- October 8th at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe
- Check out together more than 60 of the best food and wine partners
- Proceeds from this all-volunteer event support the fundraising efforts of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation
- Buy tickets here
Howl-o-Scream
- All October long at SeaWorld!
- Evade angry haunts as they rampage through scare zones. Seek shelter indoors, only to find you've entered a house of horrors. Quench your thirst for fear with fiendishly delicious cocktails, beer, and spirits. Feel the monstrous electricity of live entertainment. Dance the night away and deepen the thrills with a nighttime coaster ride!
- Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed nighttime event