Weekend Watch September 15 - 17 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Cymbiotika San Diego Open
- September 9th - September 16th at the Barnes Tennis Center
- The event features the best professional women’s tennis talent in the world, including the tournament champion, #1 Iga Swiatek and doubles champs Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula
- Buy tickets here
Solento Surf Festival
- September 16th through September 23rd in Encinitas
- On September 16th, SSF launches with the Seaside Beach Takeover—a family-oriented day brimming with surf contests, live music, food and drinks
- From September 21st to 23rd, the historic La Paloma Theatre will serve as a hub, showcasing the best new surf films, panel discussions with world-class athletes and creatives, live music, and more
- Learn more here
25th Annual Trolley Dances
- September 16th and September 17th on the Blue Line Trolley
- Tour guides will lead groups of audience members on and off the trolley to view original pieces of site-specific choreography. More than 50 community and company dancers perform at various sites!
- Learn more here
Latino Heritage Night with Wave FC
- September 16th at Snapdragon Stadium
- Enjoy a night filled with Latin music, cultural celebrations and entertainment as Wave FC takes on Kansas City Current
- Learn more here
Fiestas Patrias
- September 16th in Old Town
- As the air resonates with the beats of tradition and the colors of celebration, Old Town San Diego State Historic Park invites visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the joyous atmosphere of Fiestas Patrias
- This annual event, commemorating Mexican Independence Day, is a beloved tradition that honors the cultural richness of the region
- Learn more here