Weekend Watch September 22 - 24 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
- September 22nd through September 24th at MCAS Miramar
- The largest military air show is returning to provide a unique and special flight line experience with immersive experiences, static displays, and daytime shows that feature military demonstration teams, civilian aerobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and warbirds
- Learn more here
Super Girl Surf Pro
- September 22nd through September 24th at Oceanside Pier
- Super Girl Pro Series is the only large-scale all-women’s action sports, e-sports and lifestyle series in the world
- Enjoy a festival village loaded with female-inspired vendors, activities and amazing entertainment. The event is free to attend!
- Learn more here
FoodieLand Night Market
- September 22nd through September 24th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds
- The event features vendors from over 190 food trucks or restaurants
- Buy tickets here
CRSSD Festival
- September 23rd and September 24th at Waterfront Park
- Enjoy music from artists like Flume, Chris Lake, Fisher and more!
- In addition to the music, the festival will offer craft beer, mixed drinks, food, and more!
- Buy tickets here
Annual Pacific Islander Festival
- September 23rd and 24th at Ski Beach
- Celebrate the culture and traditions of the Indigenous People of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia
- Learn more here
Adams Avenue Street Fair
- September 23rd and September 24th in Normal Heights
- The festival 75 musical acts on seven stages!
- In addition to music, it features carnival rides, beer gardens, beer tastings, festival foods, and 300 exhibitors with unique offerings
- Learn more here