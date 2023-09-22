x
Weekend

Weekend Watch September 22 - 24 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

Miramar Air Show

  • September 22nd through September 24th at MCAS Miramar
  • The largest military air show is returning to provide a unique and special flight line experience with immersive experiences, static displays, and daytime shows that feature military demonstration teams, civilian aerobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and warbirds
  • Learn more here

Super Girl Surf Pro

  • September 22nd through September 24th at Oceanside Pier
  • Super Girl Pro Series is the only large-scale all-women’s action sports, e-sports and lifestyle series in the world
  • Enjoy a festival village loaded with female-inspired vendors, activities and amazing entertainment. The event is free to attend!
  • Learn more here

FoodieLand Night Market

  • September 22nd through September 24th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds
  • The event features vendors from over 190 food trucks or restaurants
  • Buy tickets here

CRSSD Festival

  • September 23rd and September 24th at Waterfront Park
  • Enjoy music from artists like Flume, Chris Lake, Fisher and more!
  • In addition to the music, the festival will offer craft beer, mixed drinks, food, and more!
  • Buy tickets here

Annual Pacific Islander Festival

  • September 23rd and 24th at Ski Beach
  • Celebrate the culture and traditions of the Indigenous People of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia
  • Learn more here

Adams Avenue Street Fair

  • September 23rd and September 24th in Normal Heights
  • The festival 75 musical acts on seven stages!
  • In addition to music, it features carnival rides, beer gardens, beer tastings, festival foods, and 300 exhibitors with unique offerings 
  • Learn more here

