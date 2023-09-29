Weekend Watch September 29 - October 1 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
San Diego Restaurant Week
- Through October 1st at 100+ participating restaurants, offering variations of multi-course menus starting at $20
- From Oceanside to Chula Vista, participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus
- Tickets are not necessary but reservations are highly recommended!
- Learn more here
Mission Bayfest
- September 29th and September 30th at Mariner’s Point Park
- Mission Bayfest is a music festival that celebrates the beach and bay culture of San Diego. The focus is on these key event elements: Location – Music – Food & Beverages!
- Learn more and buy tickets here
La Mesa Oktoberfest
- September 29th through October 1st
- Celebrating its 50th year, La Mesa Oktoberfest continues to top its traditions and present Bavarian festivities that San Diegans of all ages can partake in!
- The event is free or you can buy VIP tickets online
East Village Oktoberfest
- September 30th at Quartyard and Market Street
- The German themed event infused with Mexican verve will feature endless craft beer, traditional Oktoberfest faire, live Polka music and tribute bands, a classic car show and tons of games encouraging guest interaction and maximum fun
- Learn more and buy tickets here
Halloween Spooktacular
- Through October 29th at SeaWorld
- Kids can trick-or-treating during this daytime event as they explore the decorated trail and meet all sorts of colorful characters. And that’s just the beginning! From a Halloween dance party to a pumpkin scavenger hunt, and more, this is engaging family fun you’ll only find at SeaWorld!
- Included with park admission
- Learn more here