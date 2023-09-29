x
Weekend

Weekend Watch September 29 - October 1 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

San Diego Restaurant Week

  • Through October 1st at 100+ participating restaurants, offering variations of multi-course menus starting at $20
  • From Oceanside to Chula Vista, participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus
  • Tickets are not necessary but reservations are highly recommended!
  • Learn more here

Mission Bayfest

  • September 29th and September 30th at Mariner’s Point Park
  • Mission Bayfest is a music festival that celebrates the beach and bay culture of San Diego. The focus is on these key event elements: Location – Music – Food & Beverages!
  • Learn more and buy tickets here

La Mesa Oktoberfest

  • September 29th through October 1st
  • Celebrating its 50th year, La Mesa Oktoberfest continues to top its traditions and present Bavarian festivities that San Diegans of all ages can partake in! 
  • The event is free or you can buy VIP tickets online

East Village Oktoberfest

  • September 30th at Quartyard and Market Street
  • The German themed event infused with Mexican verve will feature endless craft beer, traditional Oktoberfest faire, live Polka music and tribute bands, a classic car show and tons of games encouraging guest interaction and maximum fun
  • Learn more and buy tickets here

Halloween Spooktacular

  • Through October 29th at SeaWorld
  • Kids can trick-or-treating during this daytime event as they explore the decorated trail and meet all sorts of colorful characters. And that’s just the beginning! From a Halloween dance party to a pumpkin scavenger hunt, and more, this is engaging family fun you’ll only find at SeaWorld!
  • Included with park admission
  • Learn more here

    

