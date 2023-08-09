x
Weekend

Weekend Watch September 8 - 10 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend including the inaugural Del Mar Wine & Food Festival!

Cirque du Soleil 

  • September 6th through September 10th at Pechanga Arena
  • Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is heading to San Diego, set to charm audiences!
  • Corteo is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. 
  • Buy tickets here

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival

  • September 6th through September 11th
  • Includes an incredible two-day tasting experience on Saturday and Sunday
  • Complete with live music and entertainment, immersive lifestyle experiences, dynamic pop-ups, brand activations, tastings from chefs and restaurants, domestic and international wine, beer and spirit purveyors!
  • Learn more here

Fall Fest

  • September 9th through October 31st
  • This groovy celebration offers new and exciting activities for both kids and adults, including iconic amusement park rides, Mr. Jack O Lantern’s Pumpkin Patch, live music, seasonal beer-on-tap and specialty Fall treats across the park!
  • Learn more here

ArtWalk Carlsbad

  • September 9th and September 10th on Armada Drive
  • More than 150 fine artists’ work will be featured, along with interactive art for families at KidsWalk, a full palette of musical performers, food trucks and stands, and more!
  • The event is free to attend!
  • Learn more here

