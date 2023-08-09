Weekend Watch September 8 - 10 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend including the inaugural Del Mar Wine & Food Festival!
Cirque du Soleil
- September 6th through September 10th at Pechanga Arena
- Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is heading to San Diego, set to charm audiences!
- Corteo is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
- Buy tickets here
Del Mar Wine + Food Festival
- September 6th through September 11th
- Includes an incredible two-day tasting experience on Saturday and Sunday
- Complete with live music and entertainment, immersive lifestyle experiences, dynamic pop-ups, brand activations, tastings from chefs and restaurants, domestic and international wine, beer and spirit purveyors!
- Learn more here
Fall Fest
- September 9th through October 31st
- This groovy celebration offers new and exciting activities for both kids and adults, including iconic amusement park rides, Mr. Jack O Lantern’s Pumpkin Patch, live music, seasonal beer-on-tap and specialty Fall treats across the park!
- Learn more here
ArtWalk Carlsbad
- September 9th and September 10th on Armada Drive
- More than 150 fine artists’ work will be featured, along with interactive art for families at KidsWalk, a full palette of musical performers, food trucks and stands, and more!
- The event is free to attend!
- Learn more here