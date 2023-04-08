Weekend Watch August 4-6 | Things to do in San Diego

There's always lots to do in San Diego! Here are a few events you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — The annual Latin American Festival will be in full swing this weekend. Artists from all over Latin America will convene at Old Town’s iconic Bazaar Del Mundo for the event.

Plus, there will be live music and lots of delicious food! This weekend—check out the largest tiki event in the world!

“Tiki Oasis” includes live music, pools, sunset dinners, DJs, seminars, and a bustling marketplace of over 150 artists and makers.

Take in beautiful art from all over the nation at the Artwalk Liberty Station. More than 175 artists will be featured as well as a wide range of mediums. There will also be lots of food, drinks, and music!

Rock out to alternative, indie, and r and b music at the “Bleached” festival. This weekend, check out more than 30 musicians and bands by the waterfront.

Enjoy the blooms of summer at Communal—with their Summer Floral series.

Learn how to make your own flower bouquets and create custom drawings with the help of a local artist. It’s all at Communal’s event space, ‘Haven’.

Latin American Festival | August 4 – 6 | Old Town’s Bazaar del Mundo

Tiki Oasis | August 2 – 6 | Town and Country Resort

Artwalk Liberty Station | August 5 – 6 | Artwalksandiego.org

Bleached Fest | August 5 – 6 | Waterfront park