Fans camp out to see Olivia Rodrigo at Rady Shell Park

SAN DIEGO — On Wednesday, fans showed up to the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in full force, waiting for hours to see Olivia Rodrigo perform.

"Well, we got here at least 1 p.m. yesterday," said 10-year-old, Emeri Aceves.

"We came here at 4 in the morning, we’re here, we’re pumped! It feels like I’ve been here for 20 minutes," said Daisy Torres.

You could see smiles all across, as thousands waited in line.

Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Sours' tour started here at home, which is no surprise as she's from the area and many feel a deep connection with her.

The venue tonight was beautifully lit up in purple, fans say they paid a pretty penny to come out and see Rodrigo perform.

But there’s something not everyone might know. Many fans who attended the concert for free, pulling up a lawn chair or cruising up to the show on a boat.

Casey Lidstad got to the venue around 6 p.m., about a half an hour before the show started.