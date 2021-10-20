An upgraded version of the popular kids' toy can connect to your cell phone to make calls.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In celebration of the classic toy's 60th anniversary, Fisher-Price is releasing a limited edition of the toy that may even appeal to adults.

Adults are invited to be kids again with a fully functional Chatter Telephone.

The toy, which has been used through the years by children to make pretend phone calls, will now be able to connect to phones via Bluetooth.

"Once connected, your Chatter Telephone will be fully activated - routing outgoing calls via rotary dial and incoming calls via handheld “pickup” - no swiping, or scrolling required. Bonus: reduction in screen time very likely," a press release states.

Give your childhood a call with the special edition Fisher-Price® Chatter Telephone™ with Bluetooth® wireless technology. Smartphone required. Only at @BestBuy: https://t.co/bwi1eJo7a2 pic.twitter.com/xPi8g17NB5 — Fisher-Price® (@FisherPrice) October 19, 2021