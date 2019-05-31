SAN DIEGO —

In its fourth year, Food Truck Fridays returns to Balboa Park for 18 straight weeks. More than a dozen gourmet food trucks will be parked along the Prado.

Food Truck Fridays gives thousands of park visitors and families a unique opportunity to sample a diverse, rotating selection of gourmet food trucks, serving everything from appetizers and main courses to desserts and specialty beverages, all in one convenient location.

In addition to exceptional food options, Food Truck Fridays presents a full slate of family-friendly fun: Different musical acts perform each night in the Plaza de Panama every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The weekly events kick off this Friday and runs through Sept. 27.

Many of the food truck vendors offer vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Check this special Food Truck Fridays Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free Options document to learn more.

For the full food truck roster, click here.

Parking and Transportation

Visitors arriving by car should park in the Inspiration Point parking lot at the corner of Park Blvd. and President’s Way and ride the free tram into the park, which will run until 8:00pm on Friday evenings this summer. Or, avoid traffic and parking hassles altogether by taking MTS, which has buses running along Park Blvd. and Sixth Ave. To plan your trip, visit https://sdmts.com/.

Entertainment and activities

May 31

5:00pm–6:00pm — Mariachi Victoria de San Diego (formerly City Heights Mariachi) is the signature ensemble of the City Heights Music School. The 25-member ensemble, under the direction of Mario Eguia, performs in the Plaza de Panama.

6:00pm — Flavor Company Dance Entertainment presents a dynamic and colorful dance medley titled “Dance Party Though the Decades.”

7:00pm — San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Strings Ensemble, composed of talented musicians from the SDYS advanced Symphony Orchestra, performs the music of Dmitry Kabalevsky and other classical composers on the Botanical Building lawn.

4:00pm–8:30pm: San Diego Model Railroad Museum — Free activity for kids to make a train-themed postcard.

4:00pm–8:00pm: Police Fingerprinting for Kids — The SDPD’s Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol Unit is offering a free child fingerprinting service. Parents will be provided with their child’s fingerprint identification card that can be used to assist law enforcement personnel in locating their child in the event the child is reported lost or missing.

5:00pm–8:00pm — Spanish Village Art Center offers free “DIY” arts and crafts activities for kids. Select studios will be open late.

June 7

Naruwan Taiko Drummers

June 14

Finnegan Blue

June 21

Danny Green Trio

July 5

Bayou Brothers

July 19

Sue Palmer, Queen of Boogie Woogie

August 16

Latin Classics

August 23

Bayou Brothers