Home Grown Fun | San Diego County Fair returns in 2021

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Fair returns this year at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for a scaled-back event called ‘Home Grown Fun’ this Friday, June 11. It was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be smaller in scale than the fair and attendance will be limited, but it will offer a taste of your fair favorites, including of course Chicken Charlie’s famous concoctions!

There will be nearly 40 food concessionaires and 280 vendors. There’s more good news, the price has been reduced to $10 which is half the price of the fair. Children five and younger will be free!

The event will run from Friday June 11 through Sunday, July 4, 2021 and will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

