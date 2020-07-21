Here's how to watch San Diego Comic-Con from home

In-person events at the San Diego Convention Center were cancelled in April for this July.



"For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe," said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. "Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community."



An online exhibit hall will still sell merchandise, and multiple panels and presentations about comics and popular culture will be available for attendees. Activities such as a masquerade and gaming competitions will also be available, and badges can be printed from home. There is no limit to the number of attendees.