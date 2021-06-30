'I don't think people should feel he got off scot-free' says SoCal Cosby accuser

Former Fallbrook resident Tamara Green was one of the women who claimed Bill Cosby assaulted her. She said she has mixed emotions over his release.

SAN DIEGO — Disgraced entertainer Bill Cosby is home, after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled he was denied a fair trial over his 2018 sexual assault conviction that landed him in jail.

Documents show the court found an agreement Cosby had with a prosecutor prevented him from facing charges in this case, causing his conviction and jail time to be voided.

Several of Cosby's accusers have been reacting to the news, including some from Southern California.

"He was not acquitted of the charges that were brought against him, which is aggravated sexual assault of Andrea Constand," Tamara Green, a former Fallbrook resident and accuser said from her Florida home. "He was let out of jail on what is loosely referred to as a technicality."

Video shows Cosby walking into his home, just outside of Philadelphia, while flashing a peace sign. Green said she saw the toll jail took on Cosby.

"We got three years in jail, two jury trials, and a not very comfortable previous 14 years," Green said. "And that's quite a lot. I don't think people should feel he got off scot-free. He did not, and he has not been found innocent of the charges with which he was charged."

While Green said she accepts the jail time Cosby did serve, she wants to make it clear to others to never stay quiet if they are ever victims of sexual assault.

"Make noise," Green said. "I mean, #makenoise. Tell somebody. Tell everybody. Join a group of people who have similar complaints. Find some way to complain. Find some way to take in people you know are in trouble."

I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence.

Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/bxELvJWDe5 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 30, 2021