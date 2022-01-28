The Internet Reacts| Minnie Mouse pantsuit ignites firestorm of debate on Twitter

PARIS, France — Disneyland Paris unveiled a polka-dotted pantsuit for the amusement park's 30th Anniversary, via their Twitter. Mixed emotions for some Disney fans have caused a stir on the internet.
The outfit, designed by Stella McCartney, will be showcased in March in honor of Women's History Month, according to a news release from Disneyland Paris.
"What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world," said McCartney. "Plus, she has such great style!"
The outfit and tweet announcement is pictured below:
Minnie's pantsuit isn't the only new outfit she will wear along with other characters including Mickey, Donald, Daisy and the Chipmunks. As part of the news release, this YouTube video featured some of those new outfits.
The pantsuit is what got the most attention during a segment on FOX News with Candace Owens who said it was a way to distract from inflation and empty grocery store shelves.
Owens' take ignited Twitter with most saying it was an overreaction.
"You are literally wearing a suit and most likely pants," said one tweet.
Another commenter pointed out the other new outfit Minnie will wear which is a dress.
For the most part, many users shared the same sentiment. The majority of those online didn't see a problem with the attire change.
One user pointed out that this wasn't the first time that Minnie Mouse had worn pants. Commenting, "Minnie has worn something other than her red dress..."
For its part Disneyland Paris had this to say in its news release.
"A new era will start on March 6, 2022. This era will be marked by transformation, limitless creativity, and new technology, for an always more immersive and unforgettable Guest experience. To reach this historic milestone, Disneyland Paris – which will shine as never before – will celebrate its bright future, in which Guests will dream bigger and laugh louder."