La Jolla Playhouse’s ‘Diana the Musical’ headed to Netflix and Broadway this fall

This marks the first time a theatrical event will have its streaming premiere before its opening night on Broadway.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The La Jolla Playhouse-born show, "Diana: A True Musical Story," premieres on both Netflix and Broadway this fall. The San Diego theatre is known for creating and hosting world premieres of famous Broadway shows.

“I am really proud of the work The Playhouse does in getting these musicals born. Helping the authors craft the story. The first time a set has ever been built is in our shops,” said Christopher Ashley they Creative Director of the Playhouse.

Diana the Musical has had quite the journey navigating the pandemic.

After a successful run of the show in San Diego, the musical was ready for Broadway March of 2020, that is until the coronavirus closed the curtain on all theatre.

Ashley and his team of producers quickly struck a deal with Netflix and shifted gears to produce a play for the steaming platform.

“I think this is the first time that a show has ever been shot for television before it has opened on Broadway,” shared Ashley.

The cast and crew worked through the pandemic to create an on-screen experience for viewers.

“The show takes her from 19-years-old when she first met Charles, to their divorce when she's in her thirties. You see her whole evolution of a person, but it is parallel with her style. “

Princess Diana is a well-known fashion icon, and her style is beautifully reflected in the musical with 51 different costume changes throughout the show.

The Netflix version of Diana the Musical premiers on Oct. 1, 2021. Live performances on Broadway start the beginning of November.

