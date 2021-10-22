Wild West actors in San Diego react to accidental shooting on Alec Baldwin set

"I was more angry at how stupid that never should have happened," said actor, Larry Freeland.

SAN DIEGO — Alec Baldwin, co-producer and star of “Rust” discharged a prop gun on the movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico accidentally killing Director of Photography 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and sending the film’s director 42-year-old Joel Souza to the hospital.

According to Variety Magazine, the Los Angeles Prop Union IATSE 44 says the gun contained a live single round.

Hours before the shooting, The Los Angeles Times reports crew members on set were protesting work conditions, including Hutchins who was advocating for safer conditions for her team.

"I was more angry at how stupid that never should have happened," said local actor, Larry Freeland.

Local wild west actors say this could have been prevented.

"You know somebody was not doing their job obviously and that was a terrible safety hazard," said Freeland.

"I was devastated. There is really no reason for that to happen. The main thing is safety, safety, safety and know your actors," said Alpine gun coach and armorer Billy Lang.

They said more safety protocols should have been performed on set like sticking a wooden rod in the gun before firing.

"Have an armorer on set. Just because it’s a blank doesn’t mean there is nothing come out of the barrell," said Lang.

"We never ever have live ammo on set," says Freeland.

Baldwin tweeted in part, "there are no words to convey my shock and sadness. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."