Master artisans showcased in Bazaar del Mundo for Latin American Festival

Folk art, crafts entertainment and more can be found at Bazaar del Mundo's Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market in Old Town Aug. 4-6.

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen Latin American master artisans will gather in Old Town for a weekend-long festival showcasing world-class folk art. Artists from Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, El Salvador, Ecuador and more will present elaborately decorated booths to sell traditional handcrafted embroidered clothing, jewelry, textiles, ceramics along with myriad collectables and trinkets at the event.

A fusion of culture and art will carry attendees through Bazaar del Mundo's courtyard as they are serenaded by live performances from Latin American folk band TINKU, Folkloric dancers and strolling mariachis.

Folks who want to grab a bite while they're perusing will be able to find tacos, agua frescas, elotes and fruit cups at a taco stand hosted by Casa Guadalajara, a restaurant next to Bazaar.

This event will also include the largest collection of Mata Ortiz pottery.

When and where:

4133 Taylor Street

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Artists featured:

Pedro Montano and Diego Montaño: They are Oaxacan weavers from Teotitlan del Valle who create intricate wool rugs and runners inspired by traditional and contemporary Mexican designs.

Jacobo and Maria Angeles: Fans of Disney's Coco might want to stop by this booth. Jacobo's traditional alebrijes, or wood carvings, were featured in the movie and he also acted as a consultant. Maria helps finalize the pieces with intricate paintings.

Silvia Berrios: This El Salvadorian folk artist channels a feminine beauty through abstract colorful lines using oil and canvas.

Geraldo Ortega: Ortega creates clay figures as his grandmother once did, taking the traditions and adding his own flare of intricacy and vibrancy.