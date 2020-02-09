Some movie theaters in San Diego will be among the first to reopen in the state this week

Movie theaters in San Diego are set to welcome back guests with limited 25% capacity and safety and health precautions.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Movie lovers won’t have to wait much longer to see “Tenet” and all of the summer’s newest titles, as several AMC theaters are set to reopen in the San Diego area on Sept. 4, following new coronavirus guidance from the state. The company said they expect to announce other California reopenings in the upcoming weeks.

AMC said their movie theaters will reopen with safety precautions in place, including reduced capacity, extra time in between shows for cleaning, and mask requirements for staff. Masks will also be required for guests, except for while eating and drinking.

AMC theaters are offering $5 food and beverage options, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks and KidsPacks through the end of October. AMC Stubs members will also earn double points on tickets, food and drink purchases through the end of October.

Locations that will open Sept. 4 include:

AMC Chula Vista 10

AMC Fashion Valley 18

AMC La Jolla 12

AMC Mission Valley 20

AMC Otay Ranch 12

AMC Plaza Bonita 14

AMC DINE-IN Poway 10

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas will also open several locations this week at 25% capacity and with new safety and health procedures.

The movie theater chain said their Vista Village and La Costa Town Square locations are expected to open on Sept. 3, and the La Costa Paseo Real and Del Mar Highlands locations are expected to open on Sept. 4.