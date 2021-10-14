San Diego International Film Festival kicks off in Balboa Park

"C'mon C'mon" starring Joaquin Phoenix will open the festival at the Museum of Photographic Arts

SAN DIEGO — Award season is right around the corner and what better way to kick it off than the 20th annual San Diego International Film Festival. After holding an all-virtual event last year, the festival is back outside and showing films in Balboa Park, the Catamaran Resort and even one aboard the USS Midway.

Thursday night at the Museum of Photographic Arts the festival is kicking off with “C’mon C’mon” starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Though San Diego is a hundred miles away from Hollywood, that doesn’t stop the fest from showing some of the biggest films of the year and creating buzz for movies before the major award circuit.

"We're able to bring studio premieres here and be able to recognize films very early on in the awards season," said festival CEO Tonya Mantooth. "In fact, over the last 10 years, we've had 18 premieres of films that have been nominated for Best Picture, and 11 of those have won."

She’s excited about some of the big-name films that will be shown this year. Like the new Wes Anderson film, "The French Dispatch" and "The Lost Daughter," the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Documentary cinema will also be shown at the festival. Directed by Jason Green, "Finding Fellowship" is a story of three racially segregated churches in Maryland that decided to merge the day of the Martin Luther King Assassination.

"I am, in many ways, an inheritor of this story. I learned it from my 95-year-old grandmother, and I was surprised that all of this history exists in the community that I was very familiar with and still didn't know," said Green "The point of this film is to show how in a very divided time, people were able to put that division aside and come together with greater purpose."