Over 150 movies as San Diego Latino Film fest begins Thursday

With over 150 movies, there’s a little something for everyone during this year’s festival.

SAN DIEGO — For the last 28 years, the San Diego Latino Film Festival has been bringing the voices of film directors from across Latin America, to the silver screen here in San Diego. Last year the festival had to be canceled but was able to put on a virtual event in September.

“With the live stream experience we had the ability to bring in filmmakers that otherwise we wouldn’t be able to,” says Ethan Van Thillo, the founder of the San Diego Latino Film Festival. “We were connecting with filmmakers in Europe, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico.”

Van Thillo says that this year, most of the films and panel discussions with directors, actors and producers will be held virtually. But when the fest opens tomorrow, it will be as close as you can to a pandemic premier.

“For the first time we’re going to be in the classic South Bay Drive-In to screen the amazing classic Chicano film Zoot Suit,” he says “We will have a red carpet, a step and repeat. Just trying to bring some of the atmosphere of the festival that we all know and love.”

With over 150 movies from Latin America, there’s a little something for everyone during this year’s festival. And for the film buffs who miss seeing a movie on the big screen, nows your chance to once again surround yourself with San Diego’s latino arts community, even if you’re just a car away.

“The festival for 20 years has been about community. It’s all been about celebrating the diversity of the community,” say Van Thillo “The Argentine community will come out, the Brazilians, Mexicans, Chicanos. This is an amazing opportunity to see friends.”

The festival will start tomorrow at the South Bay Drive-In at 6 p.m. and continue until the 21st of March. For tickets head to their website: SDLatinofilm.com.