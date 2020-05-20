Watch live: Gov. Newsom talks with California TV and film crews about the impact of COVID-19

Newsom will host a virtual roundtable with Californians who work in the film and television industry for his 'Economic Recovery & Reinvention Listening Tour.'

CALIFORNIA, USA — Gov. Gavin Newsom will host a digital roundtable with Californians who work in the film and television industry Wednesday afternoon to discuss how they are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

In response to the closure of movie theaters due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the Producers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America Tuesday announced temporary exceptions to the eligibility criteria for their theatrical awards.



"Numerous directors who've spent years bringing their visions to life are grappling with the reality that their theatrical releases are canceled," DGA President Thomas Schlamme said. "As their films are now being distributed on other platforms, we want to ensure that our members are being recognized by their peers for their work as intended. It is in this spirit that we are allowing a rule exception for the 2021 DGA Awards."



Similarly, the Producers Guild of America announced new guidelines for its 2021 awards, including the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, for films forced to have nontheatrical distribution.

Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, PGA presidents, released a joint statement about the organization's decision to revise the rules: "Each year, the PGA has the privilege to honor outstanding achievements in our field and celebrate the inspiring producers behind them. The current realities mandate that we make the necessary adjustments so that every deserving producer has the opportunity for their hard work and excellence to be recognized."



The two organizations are following the lead of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and other film industry organizations that have also recently announced shifts in their award criteria.