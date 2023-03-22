Bruce Springsteen coming to San Diego

The Boss is adding to his international tour with a stop at Pechanga Arena on Dec. 2, his first San Diego show since 1996.

SAN DIEGO — "The Boss" is returning to San Diego for the first time in decades.

On Tuesday, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced new shows for their ongoing 2023 international tour, including a concert at Pechanga Arena on December 2.

Springsteen last played in San Diego in 1996, performing a special acoustic show at the San Diego Civic Theatre. But his last San Diego show with The E Street Band was in 1981 at the Sports Arena.

This announcement comes just days after Springsteen appeared at the White House, with President Joe Biden giving him the 2021 National Medal of Arts — the nation's highest award for advancing the arts. The award's bio described Springsteen as "one of our greatest performers and storytellers," saying that his "music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American."

Springsteen's tour with The E Street Band began on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida and will continue until Dec. 10 with a final show in San Francisco. This is their first tour since February, 2017.

The other show just announced is a second show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Aug. 26.

Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time.