Casbah concert to honor San Diego musician's passing, help benefit family left behind

Dustin Lothspeich passed away unexpectedly at 40 leaving behind his wife and 2-year-old son. Now his San Diego music community is jumping in to help his family.

SAN DIEGO — Dustin Lothspeich was a musician. He was active in the San Diego music scene for a decade and it seemed that everything in his life was connected to music. His jobs were always in music. He met his wife through his music. Now his many friends and musicians are putting on a show to honor him and to help his widow and young son left behind after his unexpected death in March at the age of 40.

The benefit show will feature local bands; Dead Feather Moon, Oh Spirit, The Strawberry Moons and Gelly Duvall as well as other special guests on Sunday, May 21 at the Casbah. Proceeds from the show will help support Dustin's 2-year-old son.

Dustin played in several San Diego bands over the years including Old Tiger, Boy King, Diamond Lakes, and Chess Wars. He performed at the 2013 San Diego Music Awards where he won Best Pop Album for "Love Have Mercy", an album he wrote himself.

Through his music, Dustin met Jennifer and they were married in 2016.

One of the bands performing at the benefit show, Oh, Spirit, played at Dustin and Jennifer's wedding graciously at the Merrow, a live music venue where Dustin was the talent booker at the time and they even learned special songs to play for the bride and groom.

According to Jennifer, this show is all about music and love. Everyone playing is someone Dustin would be proud to have playing in his honor, and everyone coming is someone his life touched in a variety of ways.