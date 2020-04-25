Curtains Up: Spreckels Organ Pavillion still streaming concerts from Balboa Park

San Diego Civic organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez preforms every Sunday at 2 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park is silent during this stay-at-home order. Only the sounds of birds, the gurgling fountains, and the clock tower chiming can be heard - that is until you start heading towards the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, where the sound of the world's largest outdoor organ is played by Raúl Prieto Ramírez.

"My role here is to preform 52 concerts a year," Ramírez said while perched on the organ's bench. "It's a service that promotes Balboa Park."

Ramírez is the civic organist for the city of San Diego, which means he is an employee of the city. Every Sunday, Ramírez performs music ranging from classical to rock classics like Bohemian Rhapsody.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the Spreckels Organ Society and Ramírez decided to continue the free concerts by moving them online.

"Instead of opening the curtain on Sundays, we keep it closed and pre-record the concert," said Ramírez