Flume, Basement Jaxx, and Amelie Lens to headline CRSSD Festival in San Diego

Several notable DJs were tapped to headline CRSSD Festival on an ocean-view stage in Downtown San Diego's Waterfront Park in Fall 2023.

SAN DIEGO — CRSSD Festival will return to San Diego in Fall 2023 with celebrity DJs Flume, Basement Jaxx, Amelie Lens, and so many more, tapped to headline the annual electronic and dance music festival at Waterfront Park.

"The curated CRSSD experience extends beyond the music, treating attendees to handpicked food vendors, immersive decor and stage designs, and interactive programming through its CRSSD Lab music-tech lounge and vinyl market," said CRSSD organizers.

The two-day festival at Waterfront Park on September 23 and 24 welcomes British live electronic pioneers Underworld, whose seminal productions have soundtracked the world over since the early 1990s.

Underworld will be joined by Grammy-awarded Australian export Flume, who drove the future-bass sound to global popularity and continues to be one of modern dance music’s most celebrated performers.

Other notable fan favorites include DJ Basement Jaxx, Chris Lake, FISHER, Grammy-nominee Jayda G, Cloonee, and so many more.

The full lineup can be viewed here.

The 21+ festival is slated to announce presale tickets on June 21 at noon. General tickets go on sale later that day at 2 p.m. available for purchase on the CRSSD website.