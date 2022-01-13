Hanson celebrates 30th anniversary with massive tour, new album

Three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio Hanson has sold over 16 million albums.

DENVER — Pop-rock trio Hanson is back with a new album and world tour as the group begins its 30th year as a band.

The "Red Green Blue World Tour" is scheduled to kick off in Europe in June before visiting the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand this year.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Paramount Theatre on Friday, Sept. 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 20 at hansen.net. Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access from Tuesday, Jan. 18 until Wednesday, Jan. 19 at citientertainment.com.

The band’s first major tour since 2019, the trek will feature the premiere of 15 songs from Hanson's new album "Red Green Blue" as well as a career-spanning setlists of fan favorites.

As Hanson reaches a milestone of 30 years performing together, a third of the new album — set to be released May 20 — is written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green and Zac’s Blue).

"Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen," said Isaac Hanson. "'Red Green Blue' is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms."

"Our love and respect for [producer] Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago," said Taylor Hanson. "He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it’s an absolute joy to have finally made a project together."

"We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David [Garza] since our early days as a band," said Zac Hanson. "We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project."

The band became popular in the late 1990s with their hit "MMMbop" off their 1997 debut album Middle of Nowhere.

They have gone on to release ten studio albums.

MORE HANSON COVERAGE:

So excited to finally say we’re going to see you all on tour this year!! Come see us on the Red Green Blue Tour, named after our upcoming project. The https://t.co/3kgsECrFM5 presale starts on Saturday at 10AM local time and the public on-sale is Thursday, January 20th. ❤️ 💚 💙 pic.twitter.com/0uTmNwTieq — HANSON (@hansonmusic) January 13, 2022

2022 RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR

JUNE

8 - Helsinki FINLAND - House of Culture

10 - Stockholm SWEDEN - Berns

12 - Oslo NORWAY - Vulkan Arena

13 - Goteborg SWEDEN - Pustervik

14 - Kolding DENMARK - Godset

16 - Hamburg GERMANY - Mojo

17 - Koln GERMANY - Gloria

18 - Munich GERMANY - Strom

20 - Milan ITALY - Magazzini Generali

22 - Paris FRANCE - La Cigale

23 - Brussels BELGIUM - AB

24 - Amsterdam NETHERLANDS - Melkweg

26 - Nottingham UK - Rock City

28 - Glasgow UK - SWG3 Galvanisers

29 - Manchester UK - O2 Ritz

30 - London UK - Roundhouse

JULY

2 - Bristol UK - O2 Academy

3 - Leeds UK - University - Stylus

12 - Houston TX - House of Blues

14 - New Orleans LA - The Joy Theater

15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium

16 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern

17 - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live

19 - Birmingham AL - Alabama Theater

20 - Raleigh NC - The Ritz

22 - Richmond VA - The National

23 - Silver Spring MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

24 - Philadelphia PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

26 - Pittsburgh PA - Palace Theatre

28 - Albany NY - Empire Live

29 - Boston MA - House of Blues

30 - Hampton Beach NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

31 - New York NY - The Beacon Theatre

AUGUST

2 - Montreal QC - Corona Theatre

3 - Toronto ON - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Elizabeth IN - Ceasers Event Center

6 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre

7 - Detroit MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

9 - Grand Rapids MI - 20 Monroe Live

10 - Indianapolis IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12 - St Louis MO - The Pageant

13 - Chicago IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Madison WI - The Sylvee

16 - Springfield MO - Gillioz Theatre

18 - Council Bluffs IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's

19 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

20 - Fargo ND - Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Calgary AB - The Palace Theatre

24 - Edmonton AB - Midway

26 - Vancouver BC - The Vogue Theatre

27 - Seattle WA - The Moore

28 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom

30 - San Francisco CA - The Fillmore

31 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues

SEPTEMBER

2 - Los Angeles CA - Ace Theatre

3 - San Diego CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay

4 - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren

6 - Las Vegas NV - Brooklyn Bowl

7 - Salt Lake City UT - The Depot

9 - Denver CO - Paramount Theatre

10 - Kansas City MO - Uptown Theatre

11 - Wichita KS - Cotillion Ballroom

13 - Austin TX - Emo's

14 - Dallas TX - House of Blues

25 - Mexico City MEXICO - BlackBerry

27 - Guadalajara MEXICO - Teatro Diana

28 - Leon MEXICO - Foro de Lago

29 - Queretaro MEXICO - Teatro Metropolitan

OCTOBER

1 - Monterrey MEXICO - Pabellon M

4 - Santiago CHILE - Teatro Coliseo

6 - Buenos Aires ARGENTINA - Teatro Gran Rivadavia

8 - Montevideo URUGUAY - La Trastienda

11 - Porto Alegre BRAZIL - Teatro Bourbon Country

12 - Curitiba BRAZIL - Live Curitiba

14 - Ribeirão Preto BRAZIL - Arena Eurobike

15 - Sao Paulo BRAZIL - Espaco Das Americas

16 - Uberlandia BRAZIL - Arena Sabiazinho

19 - Brasilia BRAZIL - Centro de Convencoes Ulyess Guimaraes

21 - Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL - Qualistage

November 2022 dates in Australia to be announced later this spring. Visit hanson.net for more info and tickets.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.