Ice Cube to headline old-school rap concert in San Diego

Ice Cube was just one of the many legendary rap artists announced to headline The Magic 92.5 Throwback Jam at Pechanga Arena on October 13.

SAN DIEGO — O'Shea Jackson Sr., known professionally as Ice Cube, is headed to San Diego to headline an old-school rap concert at Pechanga Arena.

Joining Ice Cube on stage will be Warren G, Rob Base, Sugar Hill Gang, Lighter Shade of Brown, Grandmaster Melle Mel, and Scorpio of the Furious Five, plus a surprise guest.

Cube's lyrics on N.W.A's 'STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON’ 1988 album contributed to genre gangsta rap's widespread popularity.

Alan Beck, President of the Pacific Concert Group, said that “ In honor of his relationship with Magic 92.5 and celebrating one of the most successful Old School stations in the country, he would team up with Magic and bring a huge concert showcasing high-profile superstar talent from the Old School and provide Magic 92.5 listeners with a big-name artist experience.

Tickets for the Throwback Jam go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.