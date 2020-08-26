Outside Lands transforms to Inside Lands for 2020: Need to know

The California music festival is streaming both live performances and iconic performances from its archives.

SAN FRANCISCO — In the face of event cancelations across California due to the coronavirus, the minds at Outside Lands have crafted a two day virtual music festival featuring both live and archived performances, dubbing the event Inside Lands.

The free virtual festival streams only on Twitch from Friday, Aug. 28 to Saturday, Aug. 29. The shows run from 4 p.m. until midnight on both days.

The archived performances will highlight sets that the festival has hosted over the years, including performances from Elton John, Gorillaz, Kehlani, Jack White and others. It'll also bring in some live performances from Nathaniel Rateliff, Sofi Tukker, Yung Bae, ZHU,TOKiMONSTA, Brittany Howard, Tycho, LP, Bob Moses and more.

The festival will include more than just music as well. Viewers can expect interviews with artists, a live AMA with festival producers, cocktail magic with mixologists and magicians, live GastroMagic with chefs Chris Cosentino and Naomi Pomeroy, and Lyric Born Presents Mobile Homies with special guests.

You can view the festival at twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands.

Lineup

Above & Beyond (archive)

alt-J (archive)

AMO AMO (live)

Amy Allen (live)

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals (archive)

Beach House (archive)

Bob Moses (live + archive)

Brittany Howard (live)

Cage The Elephant (archive)

D’Angelo and The Vanguard (archive)

Disclosure (archive)

DRAMA (live)

Elton John (archive)

Evann McIntosh (live)

Gorillaz (archive)

Gryffin(archive)

HAIM (archive)

Hamilton Leithauser (live + archive)

Hinds (live)

J. Cole (archive)

Jack White (archive)

Jon Armstrong (live)

Beignets & Bounce Showdown with Katey Red (live)

Kehlani (archive)

Khruangbin (archive)

LCD Soundsystem (archive)

Leon Bridges (archive)

Louis The Child (archive)

LP (live)

Madeline Kenney (live)

Major Lazer (archive)

mxmtoon (live)

Nap Eyes (live)

Nathaniel Rateliff (live + archive)

ODIE (live)

Puddles Pity Party (live)

Rexx Life Raj (live)

Scarypoolparty (live)

Sharon Van Etten (live)

Shiba San (live)

SOFI TUKKER (live + archive)

TOKiMONSTA (live)

Tycho (live)

Yung Bae (live)

ZHU (live)