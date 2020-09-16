Keith Urban to host American Country Music Awards Wednesday on CBS 8

Have you had "One Too Many" days in quarantine? Some country music is back to lighten the mood.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can get the feel of a country concert while social distancing from your own couch. The 55th Annual American Country Music Awards kick off on Wednesday at 8 p.m.on CBS News 8.

Keith Urban and P!NK will perform the world television premiere of their new single “One Too Many,” live from Nashville.

The show is unique this year in that it will broadcast from three Tennessee music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood are scheduled to perform. Joining the all-star lineup are presenters Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June.