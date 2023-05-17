Mexican artist Peso Pluma to make San Diego stop on first-ever U.S. tour

Chart-topping Latino artist Peso Pluma announced a San Diego stop on his "Double P" tour at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater.

SAN DIEGO — Chart-topping, Latino artist Peso Pluma announced a San Diego stop on his "Double P" tour.

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, known professionally as 'Peso Pluma,' is expected to perform in front of thousands of fans at San Diego State University's Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on September 30, according to Ticketmaster.

The lowest ticket available when this article was published, was about $308 in Section F of Cal Coast Credit Union, the furthest back right section of the venue.

According to a story post from Peso Pluma on his Instagram, the San Diego show was sold out, but some tickets were available to purchase via resale channels.

The Mexican phenomenon stormed streaming charts this year, earning over 1 billion streams on Spotify in April, putting it in the platform's Top 5 alongside Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake, and Bad Bunny.

A press release from Peso Pluma's team said the tour would also feature special guest Alemán on select dates.

Peso Pluma most recently became the first regional Mexican act on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he sang his number-one hit “Ella Baila Sola.”

The 31-city tour starts on June 8.