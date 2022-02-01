Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to announce 2022 induction nominees Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features images from the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place in Cleveland on Oct. 30.
It’s a big week for rock ‘n’ roll!
That’s because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will reveal who is being nominated for induction in 2022.
The announcement is expected Wednesday. We will have a full list with in-depth bios of each nominee right here on WKYC.com after the big reveal.
RELATED: List: See the celebrity guests who made special appearances in Cleveland for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
These new nominees come just three months after the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland back on Oct. 30. The 13 inductees in the class of 2021 include:
PERFORMERS
- Foo Fighters
- The Go-Go’s
- JAY-Z
- Carole King
- Todd Rundgren
- Tina Turner
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
- Clarence Avant
MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD
- LL Cool J
- Billy Preston
- Randy Rhoads
EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD
- Kraftwerk
- Gil Scott-Heron
- Charley Patton
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on July 16, 2021.
How are the inductees ultimately selected? A committee of more than 1,000 people vote each year, which includes former inductees, historians and members of the music industry.
To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Factors in determining the inductees are:
- The artist's musical influence on other artists.
- Length / depth of career and body of work.
- Innovation and superiority in style / technique.
You can see a complete list of everybody who has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame HERE.