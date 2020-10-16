Jason Mraz taking part in 'Save Our Stages" Festival from the Belly Up Tavern

The 3-day virtual festival will include performances from 35 artists recorded live from more than 25 of the most storied independent concert venues across the US.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic has destroyed many areas of the economy, one that has been hardest hit is live entertainment. A new effort to try and save live music venues gets underway on Friday all over the country, but eyes will be solely focused on San Diego on Saturday.

The Save Our Stages Festival kicks off on Friday afternoon with artists including Macklemore, Finneas and G-Eazy. San Diego’s own Jason Mraz will perform on Saturday afternoon from The Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach.

News 8 spoke with Mraz and he said that he and many other artists are staying connected with their fans through virtual tours during the pandemic.

The Belly Up Tavern is just one of many venues throughout San Diego that have completely lost their audiences. Mraz called the Belly Up a special venue not only for artists, but also for the community at large.

The three-day virtual festival will include performances from 35 artists recorded live from more than 25 of the most storied independent concert venues across the United States. All the performances will go towards the Save Our Stages advocacy and relief efforts for members of the independent music, comedy and arts community.

Some of the venues that will be performed in include: the Troubador, Ryman Auditorium, Whisky A Go-Go and Boulder Theater.