Taylor Swift announces 15 new stadium concerts in North America

MIAMI — Turns out it's not the end of an era.

Taylor Swift will bring "The Eras Tour" back to North America in 2024.

The singer-songwriter announced 15 new stadium concerts in the United States and Canada on Thursday.

The performances are scheduled for football stadiums in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto in October and November 2024.

Gracie Abrams will also be performing at the new dates.

Verified fan registration on Ticketmaster is open now at TaylorSwift.com.

Swift will end her 2023 run of concerts this week in Los Angeles. She'll head out on a huge run of shows in Europe on May 9, 2024, in Paris.

The Eras Tour 2024

Oct. 18, 2024 - Miami

Oct. 19, 2024 - Miami

Oct. 20, 2024 - Miami

Oct. 25, 2024 - New Orleans

Oct. 26, 2024 - New Orleans

Oct. 27, 2024 - New Orleans

Nov. 1, 2024 - Indianapolis

Nov. 2, 2024 - Indianapolis

Nov. 3, 2024 - Indianapolis

Nov. 14, 2024 - Toronto

Nov. 15, 2024 - Toronto

Nov. 16, 2024 - Toronto

Nov. 21, 2024 - Toronto

Nov. 22, 2024 - Toronto

Nov. 23, 2024 - Toronto

