Outside Lands 2020 canceled, 2021 line-up announced

The festival will return on August 6-8, 2021 with Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes as headliners.

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside Lands 2020 may have been canceled but the line-up for 2021 will only make festival fans more excited.

The festival, which usually happens every year at Golden Gate Park, has been canceled according to Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill, the organizers behind the event.

The festival will instead return in 2021 from August 6 to 8.

“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to,” said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. “We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”

The 2021 line-up includes Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes as headliners.

3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes go on sale Thursday, June 25th at 10 a.m. at www.SFOutsideLands.com. The Payment Plan 3-Day pass starts at $99 down with no additional payments until 2021.

Tickets previously purchased for Outside Lands 2020 will be valid for the 2021 festival or can be traded for a full refund.

Outside Lands 2021 Line-up:

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Kehlani

The 1975

ZHU

Young Thug

Khruangbin

Beach House

Bonobo

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

Polo & Pan

Big Thief

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Tones and I

EOB

Sharon Van Etten

Marc Rebillet

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

DRAMA

Trevor Daniel

070 Shake

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Parcels

Dijon

The HU

Mahalia

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor

Crooked Colours

Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Badshah

Goth Babe

Neil Frances

Cam

Rexx Life Raj

The Beths

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Remi Wolf

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis